Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Hawkers may never forgive Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after what he did to them.

This is after he banned hawking in sections of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) in a move to restore order and sanity.

The governor made the orders following a consultative meeting between inspectorate officers and representatives of hawkers.

Per the new orders, hawking will be banned along the Tom Mboya section leading to Moi Avenue, meaning that hawkers will be banned from accessing the area.

Sakaja added that the order will be enforced Thursday morning.

“I’m not just taking care of you, I’m also taking care of the people walking in the city,” Sakaja noted.

“We want to treat our people as human beings and do the right thing. I want to make it clear that from Tom Mboya coming to Moi Avenue, the lanes connecting to Moi Avenue will have no hawking.”

The governor further mentioned that priority will be given to hawkers in the back lanes, where they will be permitted to conduct their business activities.

Sakaja also stated that there were preparations underway to widen the road, with the intention of facilitating hawking in the future. He emphasized that these decisions were taken to make the road accessible to all users.

The ban comes days after Sakaja pretended to care about hawkers when he compensated smokie vendors whose wares were confiscated by kanjos last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST