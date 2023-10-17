Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi branch, through the Rapid Action Team (RAT), on Monday, nabbed a middle-aged lady for masquerading as a qualified lawyer.

According to LSK, the quack, Sharon Atieno Adunya, was apprehended by the Rapid Action Team (R.A.T) in collaboration with Capitol Hill Station police officers and in the presence of LSK President Eric Theuri.

Sharon, according to LSK, had stolen the identity of someone with a name identical to hers and went on to launch a successful legal profession, even representing herself in court.

“The LSK Nairobi Branch, through the Rapid Action Team (R.A.T) and the President of Law Society of Kenya, with the support of Capitol Hill Police Station Officers, nabbed a notorious masquerader, Sharon Atieno Adunya alias Sharon Atieno Adunya Obade,” the firm announced.

Sharon is also suspected of fabricating not just a national identity card but also a practising certificate, which she used to launch her own law company while pretending to be an advocate.

She is a student at the Kenya School of Law and is yet to complete her examinations to qualify for admission to the bar.

She is currently held at Capitol Police Station pending investigations and arraignment in Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.