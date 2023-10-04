Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Over 1kg of methamphetamine drug concealed inside bicycle saddles was today impounded at the Jomo Kenyatta Intn’l Airport after a consignment bound for Jakarta, Indonesia was flagged.



The drug estimated at over Sh9 million was stashed among other items declared as bicycle accessories in a consignment being shipped from Moroni, Comoros.



Lynx-eyed operational detectives deployed at the airport to tackle immigration crime and suspicious cargo had converged at the DHL shed for a verification exercise, where brown packages with a white crystalline substance were found concealed in eleven saddles. Upon testing, the same tested positive for methamphetamine.



Interpol operations have since been launched to identify the faces behind the illicit trade for arrest and prosecution.



The war against drug abuse and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances has heightened in the country, and the DCI warns that Kenyan soil will remain a hostile ground for perpetrators, irrespective of their status in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.