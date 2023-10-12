Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A talented Nairobi dancer, identified as King Dyce, succumbed to the injuries that he sustained after he was attacked by a group of rowdy youth at Nairobi’s Umoja Estate.

A horrifying video shared by a social media user shows the assailants brutally attacking Dyce and dragging him on the ground.

“Tutakuaa leo (we will kill you),” one of the assailants is heard saying as they unleash terror on the dancer.

While it is not clear what led to the confrontation, the assailants had a mission to kill him before he was rescued by well-wishers and taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

A video of Dyce nursing serious injuries in hospital, before he died, was also shared on Tiktok.

Dyce was among the dancers who used to grace the 10 over 10 show hosted by Willis Raburu on Citizen TV.

May his soul rest in peace.

