Friday, October 6, 2023 – A Facebook user has narrated how her uncle was murdered on New Year’s Eve after a close friend called him and invited him to a drinking den.

He was reportedly murdered and the body dumped by the roadside.

They tried to seek justice for her deceased uncle but his killers bribed senior police officers to do a cover-up.

Before he died, he had a tussle with his brothers over land.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.