Monday, October 30, 2023 – A corrupt traffic police officer based at the Wilson Airport has been exposed after he was secretly filmed taking a bribe.

He stopped a motorist and started harassing him, with the intention of soliciting a bribe from him.

‘’Hii gari yako iko na makosa mingi,’’ he was heard telling the motorist as he asked him for his driving license.

He went ahead and pretended that he was writing some of the traffic rules that the motorist had flouted.

Shortly after, he called the motorist aside and asked him for a bribe.

The motorist gave him a bribe of Ksh 100 and was allowed to proceed with his journey.

The rogue cop was not aware that a passenger in the car was recording him as he solicited for a bribe.

According to social media users, traffic cops based at Wilson Airport are very corrupt.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.