Thursday, October 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has surprised Kenyans, including hustlers who elected him.

This is after he acquired a brand-new fuel guzzler as Kenyans continue to struggle to make ends meet in an economy where he has introduced new and increased existent taxes to historic highs.

He has purchased a Sh25 million fuel guzzler as poor hustlers continue to grapple with the high cost of living which he lied to Kenyans that he would reduce once he ascended to power.

Surprisingly, the purchase of a fuel guzzler comes weeks after Ruto touted that Kenya would push for the use of electric vehicles as part of its climate change responsibility.

On October 20, 2023, photos emerged of President Ruto being ferried in a Sh25 million Toyota Landcruiser 300 V6 3.3D ZX series- and the cost is estimated to be higher owing to any security modifications it may have undergone to be fit for presidential use.

According to the CFAO Motors Toyota official website, the 300 series was released a few months ago in January 2023. This new generation boasts twin-turbocharged petrol or diesel 3.3L V6 engines with an average fuel consumption of 12.1 and 8.9 liters per 100 kilometers respectively. It has an automatic 10-speed transmission capable of accelerating to 4,000 rotations per minute. Its top speed is 210 km/h.

The vehicle seats seven people on power-operated leather seats which come with power adjustments, heating, and ventilation. The third row of seats has a power capability that allows them to be folded up with the push of a button while the second row of seats may split 40:20:40. The overall boot space is 250 mm wider than its predecessor when the third row is folded flat.

For the price of Sh25 million, the vehicle comes with safety features including crash-avoidance and pre-collision systems and Multi-Terrain Select System.

