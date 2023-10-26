Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Following the unanimous impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza by the County Assembly yesterday, details have emerged on whom President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, want to take over as Meru Governor.

According to sources, the Kenya Kwanza administration has identified Mwangaza’s Deputy, Isaac M’Ethingia, as her possible replacement.

Sources revealed that Ruto has been prepping M’Ethingia for the hot seat, through Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, for some time now.

Mwangaza, who doesn’t see eye-to-eye with her Deputy, has accused M’Ethingia of undermining her at the behest of Linturi.

Another interesting development is the decision by a section of Meru leaders to throw their weight behind the Deputy Governor as the next county chief.

M’Ethingia was born into a prominent family in Meru and is the son of former Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders chairman Paul M’Ethingia.

The Deputy Governor rose to the public limelight in August 2022 after Mwangaza trounced Meru political titans such as former Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Linturi to clinch the Gubernatorial seat.

Before venturing into politics, M’Ethingia served in the Kenya Prisons Service for 19 years as a Senior Sergeant and Social Welfare Officer.

He has also, in the past served as a reverend in the Methodist Churches of Kenya.

He holds a Higher Diploma in Forensic Psychology and Criminology from the Kenya Institute of Studies in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Kenya Methodist University.

M’Ethingia is currently a student at Mount Kenya University undertaking a Master’s Degree in Governance and Ethics.

The members of the Meru County Assembly impeached Mwangaza for the second time. All 59 MCAs who were present at the debate on Wednesday, voted in favour of her impeachment.

The governor is accused of misappropriating county funds, nepotism, bullying, and gross misconduct among other violations.

Her efforts to seek Ruto and Gachagua’s help fell on deaf ears after they refused to save her from impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST