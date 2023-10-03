Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka has welcomed President William Ruto’s decision to suspend non-essential travel for government officials as a means to regulate public spending.

In a memo to departmental heads on Monday, the president said that the aim is to curb lavish expenditures by senior government officers, especially Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Onyonka, who spoke in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, hailed the President’s move, saying it will stop cabinet secretaries from misusing taxpayers’ money.

The outspoken Senator gave an example of one cabinet secretary who ferried his four girlfriends abroad using taxpayers’ money to watch an international sporting event.

He also said some naughty cabinet secretaries have been flying to Dubai to have coffee using taxpayers’ money yet the country is struggling with the high cost of living.

“This morning I’m actually very happy, I don’t know whether you can see my face. I’m glowing.

“This is the nonsense we need to stop in our country.

“This thing where we take public money and behave as if it’s money in our kitty where you think you can travel just to go and have coffee in Dubai for a weekend,” Onyonka stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST