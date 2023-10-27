Friday, October 27, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, advised former President Uhuru Kenyatta as he celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday.

Uhuru, who served as president from 2013 to 2022 was born on October 26, 1961.

Kenyans across the political divide sent Uhuru birthday wishes and Mutahi Ngunyi was among them.

Mutahi in a social media post urged the former President to reconcile with Ruto and not hold grudges for long.

He further urged the Son of Jomo to accept the fact that Ruto beat Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga in last year’s presidential election and move on.

“Happy Birthday My Fren Uhuru Kenyatta. And remember, “…Silence ANNOYS even the Devil ”.

“Keep the silence, BUT reconcile with William Ruto. Do not grow OLD nursing a grudge.

“This man BEAT us at our game. And it is, what it is,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST