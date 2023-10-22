Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has given President William Ruto a piece of advice as he continues to govern the country.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ngunyi urged the Head of State to stay strong as the country is adapting and getting used to a ‘hustler president’

Mutahi, however, admitted that Ruto is leading an ungrateful nation.

Ngunyi also urged the President to find joy and peace in whatever he is doing.

The political scientist said he believes Ruto’s government is working to achieve a general state of happiness for Kenyans and things will get back to normal.

“Dear Ruto: May you find JOY in what you DO. And PEACE after you have done it. Remember: Thoughts become things; and Words become FLESH (Jesus).

“Thank You for leading an UNGRATEFUL nation.

“We are getting USED to a Hustler President – SLOWLY. Happy #MashujaaDay. Kaa Ngumu,” Ngunyi wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST