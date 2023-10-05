Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua’s transfer from the Foreign Affairs docket was long coming and it was just a matter of when and not if.

This is according to political analysts who accused Mutua of making a grave mistake as far as Haiti deployment is concerned.

President William Ruto ‘sacked’ CS Mutua from the influential Foreign Affairs Ministry and deployed him to the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry.

After this happened, political analysts likened the transfer to a demotion, owing to how influential the Foreign Affairs Ministry is.

Backing up this position is a report by the Associated Press (AP) which linked the transfer to Mutua’s remarks on police deployment to Haiti.

Minutes after the United Nations Security Council voted in favour of Kenya’s bid to send police officers to Haiti, CS Mutua released a statement indicating the government was planning to deploy the police shortly after.

The publication took exception to the fact that Mutua issued a statement before President Ruto that specified when Kenya would deploy police officers to the Carribean country.

Instructively, when he issued his statement, Ruto steered clear of making pronouncements on when the police officers would be deployed.

According to Dr Brian Mutie, a governance, law, and democracy expert, the ministerial gaffe could be the reason Mutua has been sent packing.

Mutie explained that there is a two-tier process for issuing official statements on such a weighty matter and Mutua broke the protocol by issuing an authoritative statement instead of the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST