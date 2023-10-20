Friday, October 20, 2023 – As more questions still linger in the mind of many Kenyans over the Athi River land scandal, where innocent investors lost their property to bulldozers after President William Ruto’s order, a new report has revealed the most dangerous counties to buy land due to scammers.

According to a report published by the National Crime Research Center, Nairobi County is the most dangerous place to buy land. It has the most unresolved land disputes.

Nairobi leads the way with a 12% rate followed by Kakamega at 6.3% and Nakuru at 5%.

Meru (5.3%), Kisii (5.2%), Bungoma (5.1%), Kilifi (4.6%), Kisumu (4.5), Kiambu (4.1), and Siaya (3.9%) completed the set of the top 10 counties struggling with land dispute cases.

Per the report, the most prevalent land dispute issues in various counties include; pending land transfers, land succession, ownership disputes, forged documents, lost title deeds, compensation claims, and boundary interference.

In Nairobi County, 44.4% of respondents expressed concerns about the issuance of title deeds, while 28.9% cited pending land ownership while 22.2% mentioned unresolved land matters in court.

Elsewhere, in Kakamega County, 48.9% of respondents were troubled by pending land succession, 31.1% by pending land transfers, and 17.8% by unresolved matters in court or before elders.

Nakuru County faced significant challenges with 59.0% of respondents reporting grappling with pending land ownership disputes, followed by 30.8% dealing with pending transfers, and 33.3% contending with matters either in court or before the Council of Elders.

On the other hand, several counties stood out for their high rates of succession issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST