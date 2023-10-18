Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, former Senior Police Bosses, Land registrars, and Aimi Ma Lukenya Society officials may be behind the East African Portland Cement land scandal that has seen innocent investors lose their property after President William Ruto ordered their eviction and their structures demolished.

This is after Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin summoned them in connection to the saga.

Among the Aimi Ma Lukenya Society officials summoned are Julius Mutie Mutua (Chairman), Pascal Kiseli Munguli (Treasury) Alex Kyalo Mutemi (Secretary), and Jonathan Mutisya Muinde (Organising secretary).

Others summoned by Amin are Charles Wambugu, Geoffrey Omondi, and David Juma who are former Deputy County Commissioner (Mavoko).

Former Mavoko OCPDs Kizito Mutoro, Sharma Wario, and Samuel Mukuusi are also on the list. Former Mavoko DCIO Joseph Mumira, Martin Korongo, and Vincent Kipkorir are also wanted.

Athi River location chief Cecilia Mbete Nzioka has been summoned too.

Registrars of Land Charles Ng’etich, S.C Njoroge, and G.G Gachihi have also been summoned. The group is expected to record a statement.

Directors of the Nyambogi Society and members of the Kitanda na Mbusya Society are also wanted.

“These individuals are hereby directed to report to the officer in charge of the Land Fraud Investigations Unit at DCI Headquarters tomorrow, October 18 at 8 a.m.,” Amin said.

“It is the responsibility of the DCI to ensure that justice prevails and the laws of the land are respected.”

Other individuals are Mutua Kathungu, Wilson Munguti, Ben Muemi, Omar Shurie, Ben Mulei, Nicodemus Mulei, Anthony Muthoka, Titus Munywoki, Philip Kilonzo and Chris Ougo.

In a statement yesterday, Amin said the officials have key information that will aid in the investigation of the case.

He said many victims of the Portland demolition are victims of fraudulent land sellers.

