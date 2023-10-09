Monday, October 9, 2023 – Over 100 hustlers working in the government of President William Ruto are in deep trouble for sleeping on the job.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that he would fire them before Christmas.

Speaking in Nandi County during a church service, Gachagua announced the government will fire 100 civil servants by Christmas, a list which predominantly features chiefs who are unable to tame the sale and distribution of illicit brew.

The DP revealed that 10-15 of the 100 civil servants earmarked for the sack will come from Nandi County.

“I want before Christmas in the whole country to sack about 100 chiefs so that they can be an example to others who are not working,” the DP announced.

He explained that some of the names to be sacked had already been agreed upon between himself, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Gachagua stated that the list would be finalised by December 12, before the mass firing could commence.

In his warning to Nandi Chiefs, he stated, “I love chiefs but I love the young people more.”

He explained that the sale of illicit brew in Nandi County had reduced by 70 percent but asked the County Commissioner not to relent until it was eradicated completely.

“County Commissioner, can you call your chiefs and your village elders and agree,” he stated.

The Deputy President asked National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) to reach out to the clergy for help.

Gachagua gave an ultimatum to chiefs after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei accused a section of NGAOs of promoting the sale of illicit brew.

The Deputy President has been at the forefront of fighting illicit brew in Kenya, particularly in the Mt Kenya region and more recently in Rift Valley.

