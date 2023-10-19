Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A young man has dumped his wife after he conducted a DNA test and found out that he was not the biological father to their son.

The heartbroken man took to his Facebook account and announced that his marriage with Benedicta is over.

“My marriage with Benedicta Omorinyen ends officially today. Both physically and spiritually,” he wrote.

He went ahead to denounce their son and told his wife to look for the boy’s biological father.

“And I am also not the father to the son she shared with me. Neo, who was earlier declared my son was a mistake. Let her go and look for the father of her son,” he ranted.

Before his marriage flopped, he was busy gushing over his wife on social media, not knowing that she was cheating on him.

As they say, fear women.

