Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A suspected gangster who has been on police radar was shot dead on Sunday night after a fierce gun battle with 11 cops who stormed his house.

The slain thug, identified as Duncan Ochieng alias Kadan, had been engaging cops in cat-and-mouse games since 2020.

At one time, he was shot 9 times during a foiled robbery in Dandora but he managed to escape after jumping into Nairobi driver.

Cops thought he was dead, only to find out later that he was still alive after he was spotted at a pub along Kangundo Road.

They arrested him but he was released from custody under controversial circumstances.

He continued with his criminal activities while disguised as a tout.

According to undercover cop Saigonpunisher James, the slain thug was using witchcraft to evade the police traps.

The slain thug shot and injured four detectives during the Sunday night raid but the cops managed to overpower him.

Below is a post by the undercover cop

