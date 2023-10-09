Monday, October 09, 2023 – Flights were suspended at Germany’s Hamburg Airport on Monday morning, October 9, after a threat of an attack was made against a plane flying from the Iranian capital Tehran.

According to Mail Online, German cops descended on the aircraft after it landed safely at the international airport in the country’s north and conducted a search, acting on an earlier emailed threat.

The Iranian plane touched down in Hamburg at about 12.20pm with 198 passengers and 16 crew members then undergoing a security check. The aircraft and luggage on board were also searched.

The terminal halted take-offs and landings at 12.40pm local time, a spokesman said. Cops said they were taking the threat seriously but have yet to disclose further details.

Hamburg Airport officials have since revealed that air traffic has resumed at the airport.

The police operation comes on the first day of a special meeting of the German and French governments in Hamburg, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron both attending.