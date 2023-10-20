Friday, October 20, 2023 – Hamas terrorists reportedly used rocket-propelled grenades supplied by North Korea in their murderous assault on Israel.

The Gaza-based terrorists carried shoulder-held F-7 launchers, which are designed to take out armored vehicles, as they roamed civilian areas in Israel murdering hundreds of men, women and children.

Weapons used by Hamas and captured by Israel on the battlefield were from Pyongyang, South Korean officials and specialists in North Korean arms told the Associated Press.

During the brutal Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 some of its terrorists also used North Korean Type 58 self-loading rifles, which are a variant of the Kalashnikov assault rifle, the experts said.

Kim Jong Un’s hermit kingdom illegally sells weapons to fund its nuclear weapons program.

The F-7s and rifles are believed to have been sold first to Iran and then passed on to Hamas.

Pyongyang publicly denied that it had armed Hamas, calling the allegation a ‘groundless and false rumor’ disseminated by the United States.

But images published by Hamas itself showed terrorists wielding the weapons, and others were seized by the Israeli military.

North Korean rocket-propelled grenade launchers that remain in the hands of Hamas are expected to be used against Israeli tanks during an expected imminent Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, which could last months.

The weapons fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them ideal for guerilla warfare against an opponent using armored vehicles on an urban battlefield.

It is not known how many of the weapons Hamas has.