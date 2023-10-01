Sunday, October 1, 2023 – A young lady from Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs was shocked to find out that her boyfriend of many years is a thug after he was arrested a few days ago, following a flopped robbery mission.

He has been disguising himself as a boda boda rider but behind the scenes, he has been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans with his gang using his motorbike.

His proverbial days reached recently after he went for a robbery mission with his gang while drunk, only to be nabbed after breaking into someone’s homestead.

The distressed lady was shocked after her boyfriend was arrested for robbery and when she confronted his mother, she tried to cover up for her son.

The lady confessed that the man has been providing everything for her and treating her like a queen, adding that thugs are very romantic.

“Hakuna mapenzi tamu kama ya mwizi” she said.

Check out her confession below….

The Kenyan DAILY POST.