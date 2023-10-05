Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has exuded confidence that Haiti will change for the better after President William Ruto’s intervention.

According to Cherargei, Haiti will become a country of prosperity after Kenya intervenes to restore security.

1,000 Kenyan police officers will head to the Caribbean country in an effort to curb persistent insecurity after the move received a United Nations Security Council nod.

UN’s top organ, with a recorded vote of 13 in favour and 2 abstentions from Russia and China, voted to approve the security mission to the island led by Kenya.

The council also authorized the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to help secure critical infrastructure and transit hubs such as airports, ports, schools, hospitals, and key intersections.

Cherargei noted that the security mission is going to achieve its core mandate of restoring security.

“The UN Security Council’s approval for Kenya to lead the restoration of peace and security in Haiti is a signature of our country’s role in the global community.”

“Our police deployment to Haiti is not ordinary police but special forces/paramilitary police to handle the Haitian criminal gangs. In the next one year, Haiti shall be a country of prosperity flowing with honey and milk courtesy of the Kenya peace process,” Cherargei said in a statement on X.

Although the move has been criticized by some quarters, it has received backing from some, with Martin Kimani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Kenya in the UN, being one of those supporting the initiative.

