Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Haiti residents have welcomed the decision by the Kenyan government to send 1000 police officers to deal with criminal gangs that have made the country ungovernable.

Residents in Haiti‘s capital Port-au Prince said the move by the Kenyan Government is brave and will restore law and order in the Caribbean country.

The Kenya peace mission to Haiti has been authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

It will be reviewed after nine months and is to be funded by voluntary contributions, with the U.S. pledging up to $200 million.

More than 2,400 people were reported killed between January and mid-August of this year, while more than 950 have been kidnapped and another 902 wounded, according to UN statistics.

The UNSC’s approval of the mission comes nearly a year after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top government officials requested the immediate deployment of a foreign armed force to fight gangs.

While some critics have warned of past abuses committed by the Kenyan police force, supporters say the UN’s resolution approving the new force contains strong language to prevent abuse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST