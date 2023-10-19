Thursday October 19, 2023 – The Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, has denied claims that the police arrested Meru Governor Kawira Kwangaza yesterday in Imenti Central Sub County.

In a statement today, Koome said Governor Mwangaza, on her own violation, boarded the police vehicle and later voluntarily alighted from the same vehicle.

“The Governor of Meru on her own volition, boarded a Police Vehicle and thereafter voluntarily disembarked from the same vehicle.”

“In fact, the Governor in her own Press Release dated October 18, 2023 does not mention that police arrested her, other than that there was “heavy police” presence in her meeting,” said Koome.

He went on to say the National Police Service (NPS) upholds high fidelity to the Constitution, operational independence, impartiality and political neutrality in its role of maintaining law and order.

Koome’s statement comes after the Council of Governors (CoG) demanded that the police IG issues a public apology to Governor Mwangaza over the arrest drama, saying it caused her embarrassment, public humiliation and ridicule.

The CoG also asked the IG to take disciplinary action against police officers who were involved in the alleged arrest.

Koome has always absolved his officers from any wrongdoing even after they are caught red-handed committing a crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST