Monday, October 09, 2023 – A South African pastor, prophet Amos Raphael Mbiza, has said the gospel is not free.

He added that he gets paid for solving spiritual problems.

Look at his posts

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>