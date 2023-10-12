Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Karen Nyamu’s love with Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has continued to blossom after Samidoh’s wife relocated to the United States of America with their kids.

The lovebirds went for a vacation over the weekend and their affectionate moments took social media by storm.

It’s clear that they are deeply in love and unafraid to showcase their relationship to the world.

Karen Nyamu, through her Instagram stories, shared a video goofing around with Samidoh during a game drive.

In the video, the couple is seen on a game drive, basking in the warm embrace of the sun.

Samidoh’s melodious voice fills the air as he serenades Karen Nyamu.

She gazes at him with admiration.

The video has since gone viral and left the goatwives fraternity sympathizing with Edday.

Speaking on NTV on Tuesday, Karen Nyamu stated that she believes she is not violating any laws by falling in love with Samidoh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.