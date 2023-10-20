Friday, October 20, 2023 – National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Shollei, has urged Kenyans to be patient amidst soaring fuel prices.

In an interview with the press, the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative pleaded with Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto’s government as it works to bring down the cost of living.

She said the ongoing conflict in Israel, the weakening Kenyan shilling against the US Dollar as well as the US Federal Reserve increasing its interest rates will even cause more problems not only for Kenyans but across the globe.

“The price of Diesel and Kerosene for the purposes of heating has gone up so let us also hardened to the challenge that we are having here in Kenya,

“Kenyans don’t give up hope, times are tough and you must tighten your belts,” she said.

Shollei dimmed the hope of Kenyans, saying the price of fuel will not be coming down any time soon.

She said the depreciating Kenyan shilling against the US Dollar has made the prices of basic commodities go up because the country was buying its commodities in US Dollars.

“Our money has been devalued because remember, for every purchase we import, we are paying in US Dollars. So as long as our currency is not strong, we will always suffer from high fuel prices,” she added.

Shollei further vindicated former President Uhuru Kenyatta after she attributed the current high fuel prices to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which she said has worsened the situation, contrary to Kenya Kwanza’s earlier stand.

In the running-up to the 2022 elections, Ruto and his brigade bashed Uhuru for blaming the Ukraine-Russia war for the fuel price increment, saying the war had nothing to do with the prices of oil.

The Kenyan DAILY POST