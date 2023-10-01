Sunday, October 01, 2023 – A 14-year-old schoolgirl and a coach driver have tragically been killed in a horror bus crash on the M53 in the UK, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

The bus crashed with a car and flipped onto its side in Hooton, Cheshire, at 8.30 a.m.

The coach, with 54 people on board, was carrying pupils from West Kirby all-girls grammar and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school in Merseyside.

Thirteen children are in hospital, two of whom are seriously injured, police said in a press conference this afternoon. Those two children were taken immediately from the scene to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

A further 50 children were taken to an emergency centre where they were medically assessed. Of those, 39 have now been discharged while the remainder have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson said: ‘Our thoughts and condolences are very much with their family and friends at this tragic time.’

A schoolgirl on the crashed bus told a paramedic: ‘It was very scary – I thought I was going to die’.

The paramedic, who checked the girl over at the scene, said: ‘She was crying her eyes out. She was in shock and said it was horrible and very scary.

‘I think some of the older kids helped her out. She said she thought she was going to die on the bus.’

He added: ‘The bus was a mess. The children were in shock. ‘It’s going to take a long time for them to get over, what they’ve seen.’

The bus involved belonged to Carvers Coaches based in Ellesmere Port.

The motorway will be closed for several hours while investigative work is carried out.

Mark Thomas, area manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, told a press conference: ‘Firefighters worked with emergency services colleagues at the scene to stabilise the vehicle. We ensured the scene was safe, and we assisted casualties exiting the bus.

‘Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, shortly after we were able to assist the casualties onto a second coach to receive care away from the scene.

‘Our operations are currently scaling down, and currently we stay at the scene, in attendance, to preserve the scene with Merseyside Police whilst an investigation is conducted.

‘The thoughts of everyone at Merseyside Police Fire and Rescue Service are with the friends, the colleagues, and the families of all of those involved in this terrible incident.’

Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside, said a major incident was declared following reports of a crash involving a coach on Friday morning.