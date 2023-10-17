Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Supermodel, Gigi Hadid and her family have reportedly received death threats after sharing their support for Palestine online.

The half-Palestinian model, 28, has been vocal about her support for the Palestinians in recent days amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gigi whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian was then slammed by Israel’s government for her posts in support of the Palestinian people.

It has now been revealed that Gigi and her family have been receiving death threats over their support for Palestine and have reportedly been forced to take action.

Gigi and her family, including supermodel sister Bella, 27, brother Anwar, 24, and parents Yolanda and Mohamed, have all had to change their phone numbers amid the threats, according to TMZ.

Sources told the publication that the family have received horrific threats via email, social media, and their phones, after their numbers were reportedly leaked online.

It has also been claimed that real-estate developer Mohamed is considering going to the FBI over the spate of death threats.

Mohamed also has children Marielle, 43, and Alana, 38, with his ex Mary Butler.

Since the terror organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, death tolls have climbed on both sides to 4,000.

Israel has since launched retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip and cut off electricity to the small area of land, which is home to over two million Palestinians.

Gigi voiced her support for the Palestinian people over the weekend as she posted a graphic to her Instagram Stories about the latest conflict.

It read: ‘There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.’

Her father Mohamed also shared the same graphic to his own Instagram grid alongside the caption: ‘Just that simple.’

However, Israel’s government quickly skewered her position, posting on their Stories a response to Gigi’s commentary about the conflict.

It read: ‘There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.’

The account of the State of Israel then directed comments at Gigi specifically, tagging her account and writing: ‘Have you been sleeping the past week?’

‘Or you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.’

The Israeli government posted an image of what appeared to be a blood-stained floor next to children’s toys and wrote: ‘If you don’t condemn this your words mean NOTHING,’ again tagging Gigi.

In another post shared to her Instagram grid, Gigi shared her condolences with both her Palestinian and Jewish loved ones as she commented on the conflict.

She wrote: ‘My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children.

‘I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.