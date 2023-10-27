Friday, October 27, 2023 – A video of a Ghanaian food vendor getting buried in a giant mortar coffin has caused a stir online.
In the video trending online, the giant mortar coffin was seen being placed into where it would be buried.
Burials in the west African country is known to come with “fantasy coffins”.
These coffins reflect the passions or occupations of the person being buried.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>