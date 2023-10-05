Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Gay rights activist, Micheal Ighodaro, is set to marry his Armenian-American partner, Jirair Ratevosian.

The public health expert, who describes himself as “the first African-born gay man living with HIV to co-lead a global organization”, made the announcement on X on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

“In 5 days, I’ll say ‘I do’ to an amazing person, despite global love challenges. Grateful to soon call them my spouse. Our wedding will spark important conversations in our countries, we are determined to show love conquers all,” he wrote.

The couple got engaged last year.