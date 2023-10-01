Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of letting down the Mt Kenya residents in championing the interests of the region.

While speaking to a local daily, the vocal legislator stated that it was a pity for the second in command to complain instead of using his position as the deputy president to champion the interests of the Mt Kenya region.

She said that other regions such as Western Kenya have successfully lobbied for their interest such as securing the Sh 113 billion to resurrect their ailing sugar sector but the DP has not made significant steps in the ailing coffee sector.

She accused DP Gachagua of crying like her instead of pushing hard for the interest of the Mt Kenya region.

The outspoken MP was speaking after Mt Kenya MPs held a secret night meeting to discuss the region’s political and economic affairs.

