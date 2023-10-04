Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Game of Thrones star, Joseph Gatt has appeared in a Los Angeles criminal courtroom, charged with having sexually explicit chats online with a minor.

The British actor, 51, arrived in court on Monday, October 2, with his long-time girlfriend, actress and writer Mercy Malick.

Gatt, who played Thenn Warg on the popular HBO fantasy series, remains free on bail after his arrest on an outstanding felony warrant for ‘contact with a minor for a sexual offense in LA in April 2022.

The LA Superior Court judge presiding over the case, Judge Enrique Monguia, said the hearing would continue on December 4 after prosecutor Michael Fern told him that ‘additional discovery is needed’ for the case to move forward.

it’s been 18 months since Gatt was arrested in LA and his home was searched by police officers of the Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, armed with a search warrant.

He was charged with ‘contact with a minor for sexual offense’ and he also faces a second charge of felony possession of an assault weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges at subsequent court appearances and, while he was granted $5,000 bail, he was also banned from unsupervised time with minors, possessing pornography, and using social media unless it’s for work purposes.

A week after his arrest, London-born Gatt – who has lived in the US for 18 years – took to Twitter to vehemently deny the charges.

‘I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me,’ he wrote.

‘They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless.

‘I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this,’ he continued.

‘I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.’