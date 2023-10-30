Monday, October 30, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, is determined to create health villages that will accord individuals living with disabilities a decent life.

In a statement yesterday, the second lady noted that she was moved by her trip to a center in Munich, Germany, where individuals living with disabilities are trained and connected with jobs.

Dorcas visited Ulrichswerkstätten in Caritas, Munich to benchmark the best practices in engaging those with disabilities in economic empowerment activities.

She noted that in the facility, people living with disabilities are involved in agriculture, hospitality, and laundry among other tasks.

“It is so fulfilling to see people living with disabilities active in society regardless of their condition. We need to love them and embrace them,” she explained.

Later, when she visited a nearby restaurant, Café Cabresso, she observed that some of the individuals from Ulrichswerkstätten were employing their skills in service delivery.

The second lady, who doubles as a pastor, noted that the institution linked the individuals with jobs as one way of integrating them into society.

As a result, the second lady is working on establishing health villages that will offer among other things digital hubs for the vulnerable populations.

She explained that people living with disabilities form part of the agenda of the office of the Spouse of the Deputy President.

Since assuming the office, Pastor Dorcas has elevated the lives of individuals affected by alcohol abuse and continues to champion the boy child.

Recently, she connected graduates from her rehab facility to jobs after they successfully completed their recovery at institutions she owns.

