Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja can now breathe easy. This is after a court stopped President William Ruto’s party from ousting his allies from the Nairobi County Assembly.

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) barred UDA from making changes to the Nairobi County Assembly leadership.

PPDT Chairperson Desma Nungo while issuing the orders on Tuesday, October 24, said the President William Ruto-led party should not make any changes until a petition filed is heard and determined.

“Pending the inter-parties hearing and determination of this Application, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues an interim order restraining the 2nd Respondent from enforcing and/or affecting the decision of the 1st Respondent to remove the Complainants/Applicants as the Minority Leader and the Minority Chief Whip of the 1st Respondent,” he directed.

This comes a day after UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah communicated the leadership changes in the Nairobi County Assembly.

While announcing the changes, Malalah said they were necessitated by the resolution of the minority members of the county assembly in a meeting held on October 17, 2023.

“In the said meeting, it was resolved that the Minority Leader and the Minority Whip be removed for reasons contained in the referenced minutes,” Malala stated.

The ruling party named Nairobi South Ward MCA Waithera Chege as the Minority Leader replacing Antony Kiragu.

Nominated MCA Joyce Muthoni was named as the Minority Whip taking over from Umoja One MCA Mark Mugambi.

The UDA Party also named Githurai MCA Deonysias Mwangi and Claycity MCA Samora Mwaura as Deputy Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip respectively.

All those who were set to be replaced were close confidants of Governor Sakaja.

It is said that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was secretly plotting to tame Sakaja’s influence in Nairobi by removing his pillars from strategic positions, but as it turns out, his plot has backfired.

