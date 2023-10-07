Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto against entering into any agreement with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, saying he would not like the outcome.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua threatened to lead a revolution against Ruto should he bring Raila into government through the back door.

According to Gachagua, the Mt. Kenya region would resist any move that would give Raila Odinga a place in the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I assure you that the talks will get him nowhere. We have agreed with President William Ruto that we will not bring him into the government,” Gachagua said.

The DP stated that he had given President William Ruto a condition that, if not met, would see the region rescind its support for the head of state.

“I have since put a condition on President Ruto that if the talks end in a handshake, Mount Kenya will rebel,” the DP added.

Gachagua explained that the leaders in Mt Kenya would not accommodate the former premier in government through a handshake arrangement.

It is an open secret that Gachagua is not a fan of the ongoing National Dialogue at Bomas of Kenya.

In fact, he said he does not have time for the ongoing talks, that’s why he delegated Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah to represent him.

Gachagua disclosed that he only trusts the Majority Leader to protect Mt Kenya’s interest in the National Dialogue Committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST