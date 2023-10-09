Monday, October 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to remember those who voted for him as president in last year’s presidential election before going to bed with those who opposed his presidency.

Speaking at PCEA Kabiruini, Nyeri on Sunday during the retirement service of Rev. Peter Mwikumi, Gachagua maintained that Ruto should consider those who voted him into office before courting those who didn’t believe in his presidency.

Gachagua said the President should not be blinded by those who didn’t believe in him and he should reward those who walked with him.

“They are mad at me because I always remind the president that whenever we give state jobs, we should focus more on those who supported us.

“Everyone is running to him right now because he is the president, but when he was undergoing tribulations, were they there with him?” Gachagua said.

