Friday, October 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said President William Ruto did nothing wrong by reshuffling the cabinet on Wednesday.

During the reshuffle, Ruto expanded the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, headed by Musalia Mudavadi.

Investments, Trade, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was moved to the newly reconstituted and renamed Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.

Alice Wahome heads over to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, switching positions with Zachariah Njeru, who now takes over the Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

Reacting to the cabinet realignment, Rigathi insisted there was no problem or mistake made by the Ministers affected by the reshuffle.

“I don’t think the president has made any mistake by pointing at those individuals. If there was something wrong he would have sacked them. It is all about reorganizing his government,” he said.

The DP also dismissed the perception that the reshuffle only targeted the Mt Kenya region, noting that all key dockets initially handed to the region are still intact.

He went ahead to urge all those handed duties by the President to focus on service delivery lest they will be sent packing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST