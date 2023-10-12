Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP David Ole Sankok’s threats to stage demonstrations in support of President William Ruto’s policies some of which have seen the sharp increase in prices of basic commodities due to increased taxation.

Sankok had earlier vowed to protest against Raila Odinga’s Azimio over what he described as the opposition’s constant sabotaging of government activities.

While vowing to stage demonstrations, the EALA MP gave the justification that he had become frustrated with Azimio’s constant criticism directed at the government over the high cost of living.

“Very soon we are going for protests. For a long time, teachers and doctors protested over salary increments, we want the prices of food products including milk, meat, maize flour, and other cereals to be raised,” Sankok said.

Azimio has been at the forefront demonstrating, urging Ruto to reduce taxes and the high cost of living, but Sankok, who is a UDA legislator, sees that as an unnecessary distraction and wants it stopped.

However, speaking in Narok West, Narok County, Gachagua told Sankok not to stage the protests and raise the issue with the government instead.

“You Ole Sankok, since we sent you to Tanzania it seems you’ve become spoilt, you are a member of the ruling coalition. Now you are saying you will lead demos. We cannot take that direction,” Gachagua said.

Sankok was among the final five nominees nominated to EALA by UDA in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST