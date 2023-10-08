Sunday, October 8, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence over claims that he has fallen out with his boss, President William Ruto.

Speaking during a church service in Nandi County, Gachagua refuted claims of a fallout with Ruto precipitated by the recent cabinet reshuffle and a statement in which the Head of State rebuked the second in command for his infamous ‘shareholders’ jibe.

“Our government led by William Ruto is steady and very stable, there is no problem and there will be none.”

“The president and I are not foolish, we are great friends and even if you hear us talking differently, it is still the same thing,” Gachagua clarified.

The DP further vowed to support Ruto in the 2027 General Elections, adding that he will rally Mt Kenya residents to vote for President William Ruto to the last man.

“I want to tell these people (opposition), straight in the face, please don’t waste your time, there will be no division in this government, President William Ruto and I talk the same language, we consult, we agree and we move on and the President is taking us in the right direction,” Gachagua said.

Despite criticism over his ‘shareholders’ stance, the Deputy President categorically maintained he remains unapologetic in demanding more resources and development for regions that voted overwhelmingly for President Ruto.

“I am unapologetic and demand those who believed in William Ruto and supported him to a man have every right to benefit immensely from his government, and if that can bring a problem so be it,” he stated.

