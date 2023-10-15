Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the details of his new foreign travel agreement with President William Ruto.

This is after they left the country all at once, leaving no one in charge; a mistake that he admitted was too grave since Raila Odinga could have easily taken advantage to overthrow them.

Speaking during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) women’s congress, Gachagua divulged that the two Kenya Kwanza leaders agreed not to simultaneously leave the country for foreign tours again.

“You want me to be in charge (when Ruto is away). There was a time when we were abroad, and the people we left behind misbehaved. We have now agreed that when he has travelled on a foreign tour, I remain in the country, and when he returns, I leave. And there is no problem,” he stated to the delight and applause of the delegates.

He also argued that he shares similar ideologies with Ruto, remarks he has constantly made in previous public appearances since reports of his fallout with Ruto emerged.

“President William Ruto and I have been friends for over 20 years. Our friendship surpasses the presidency,” he argued. “Prophets of doom cannot create a wedge in this government,” he added.

In his defence against reports that he wasn’t on good terms with Ruto, Gachagua stated that he attended a National Security Council meeting with Ruto that morning. On Thursday, he graced a Cabinet meeting and proposed policies which Ruto ratified on Friday.

According to Gachagua, Ruto will leave him in charge of the government before his return, as the Constitution dictates.

