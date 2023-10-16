Monday, October 16, 2023 – Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli was on Sunday forced to part with Ksh5 million after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declined his initial donation of Ksh2 million.

Gachagua was attending a church service in Kilgoris, Narok County, where he was overseeing a fundraiser to rebuild Ol Motonyi Primary School and Ol Motonyi Secondary School.

At the event, the DP assured the schools’ management that President William Ruto’s administration would set aside Ksh10 million to facilitate renovations in the 2 schools.

“Finally, there is this school and the junior secondary. You (congregation) asked us to help rebuild the schools. The national government will offer Ksh10 million,” Gachagua declared.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, who was in attendance, offered to buy a school bus for the two institutions. Soon after, the spotlight turned to Sunkuli.

“You will buy a bus. What will Sunkuli do? This work has to be divided,” posed Gachagua.

The lawmaker then offered to donate Ksh2 million when the Deputy President insisted that the money was too little.

“Ksh2 million is too little. No no no no. Should he add? How much should he add? to Ksh5 million? Citizens have approved that,” the DP announced amid cheers from the congregation.

The Deputy Head of State also donated Sh1 million for the church development.

At the event, Gachagua also asked Sunkuli, who recaptured his seat after 20 years, to ditch the opposition and work with the national government. He clinched the seat on a Kenya African National Union (KANU) ticket.

Sunkuli first held the Kilgoris seat between 1992 and 2002 before transitioning to serve as the Internal Security Minister during late President Daniel Moi’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST