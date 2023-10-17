Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that he cannot stand the ongoing bromance between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In a video that just surfaced, Gachagua claims to have been summoned back from Italy to thwart an alleged scheme by Raila Odinga to seek a handshake with President William Ruto.

Gachagua recounted his abrupt return from Italy, stating that his primary mission is to safeguard President Ruto from any perceived threats.

“They were trying to reach out to the President…The other day, I was overseas in Italy, they were trying to go through that route, and I was called back quickly. My job there is simple; To watch over William Ruto. I have no other job; That is my job.”

The Deputy President’s comments appeared to be a direct challenge to opposition leader Raila Odinga, suggesting an attempt to mend relations with President William Ruto.

DP Gachagua emphasised his role in the Dr. Ruto-led government, which, according to him, involves countering anyone with intentions to disrupt governance. He specifically mentioned Mr. Odinga, saying, “If I see anyone disrupting his government, that’s my job to fight against that person. And this Kitendawili man (Raila Odinga), he has had a bad history. Do you want me to welcome him closer to the President?”

Gachagua also recalled a recent encounter with Odinga at the funeral of the freedom fighter Mau Mau, the late Dedan Kimathi’s wife, Mukami Kimathi.

Gachagua revealed that he had discussed Odinga’s history of causing political instability following electoral losses.

Gachagua further elaborated on Odinga’s past associations with former Presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, alleging that Odinga had caused disruptions during their presidencies.

He expressed concerns that if Odinga got closer to President Ruto, similar problems might arise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST