Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, has spelled doom for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, warning him that he stands to lose big time by running solo.

In a statement, Ngunjiri claimed that Gachagua was treading on unchartered waters as he had sidelined both Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and him (Ngunjiri) despite helping him to land the DP’s slot.

At the same time, he warned Gachagua against falling out with President William Ruto, saying the aftermath would be dire.

He clarified that he had no issues with being sidelined despite backing Gachagua for the DP role but warned him against having differences with his boss.

Ngunjiri, appointed Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) by Ruto, advised Gachagua to solve his differences with the boss quietly, warning that such frictions would be costly to the Mt. Kenya region.

He supported Ruto’s call for unity, further warning Gachagua to stop spreading divisions among Kenyans with his reckless talk about shares.

“I also want to remind the DP that the most important thing after one is elected as President is to unite all Kenyans. The President cannot go somewhere and talk about shares. He is a symbol of unity.”

“He must work everywhere even if he won’t get elected in those areas, including Nyanza. I agree with the President when he says that all Kenyans are taxpayers.

“Ruto has tried, and the ambassadorial appointments show the face of Kenyans,” the former lawmaker stated, further calling on Mt Kenya leaders to unite,” he stated.

