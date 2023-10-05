Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has discredited Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, terming him an embarrassment to the country.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Raila said Gachagua does not deserve to be a Deputy President.

He was referencing Gachagua’s remarks that the ongoing bipartisan talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Alliance were a waste of time.

“It is a tragedy for this country to have Gachagua as the DP. Gachagua is not fit to be the deputy president of Kenya because his words can divide the country. He is said to be the DP of Kenya but serves as the DP of Mount Kenya region.

“Gachagua should not even be head of a chicken pen,” Raila said.

The former prime minister criticized Gachagua’s controversial remarks that likened the government to a company with shareholders.

According to him, it’s wrong for Gachagua to insist that the Kenya Kwanya government rewards people who voted for it at the expense of other deserving Kenyans.

As a result, Raila asked President William Ruto to censure Gachagua over what he termed divisive remarks by the former Mathira MP.

“Such words are not right. Ruto should censure his deputy.

“Those other regions seem like strange places for him. He even said that the government is of shareholders and that there are those who will get more while others less,” the ODM leader added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST