Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – President William Ruto on Saturday surprised Kenya Kwanza Alliance apologists led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he praised his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in Kisumu.

On a rare occasion in Kisumu on Monday, the Head of State, filled with a deep sense of gratitude and admiration, offered praise to his predecessor during the launch of the MV Uhuru II at the Kisumu Shipyard.

“I must congratulate my predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who displayed remarkable foresight in envisioning the transformation of this shipyard,” President Ruto said.

He reminisced about one morning when President Kenyatta had invited him to Kisumu, igniting a journey that would lead to the momentous occasion of the MV Uhuru II launch.

“When we first set foot here, what met our eyes was nothing but a heap of dirt, wreckage, and aging structures,” Ruto stated.

“To witness the incredible transformation we are witnessing today is nothing short of a phenomenon. Both President Uhuru Kenyatta and the innovative leadership of our military have played indispensable roles in propelling this program to its current state,” Ruto added.

This is a big blow to Gachagua who has now been left alone vilifying the former Head of State who now seems to be a friend of President Ruto.

