Monday, October 8, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Economic advisor, David Ndii, has vowed to continue blasting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua whenever he goes wrong.

In a statement on his social media account, Ndii stated that he did not need permission from anyone to call out Gachagua and the government for wrongdoing.

According to Ndii, the DP was his agemate and classmate and would call him out for wrongdoings without fear of apprehension.

He also expressed that the DP occasionally calls him out when he goes astray.

Ndii added that one of the major stumbling blocks in rectifying economic mistakes in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration was the lack of accountability and constructive criticism. He warned that the same mistake cannot be repeated in Ruto’s administration.

“Rigathi is my riika (agemate). We were classmates, actually. I don’t need authority to admonish him. He does the same occasionally.

“Uhuru CSs, I met would whisper that that they agreed with me but they were afraid of Uhuru’s famous tantrums. So, we are paying the price of good men and women lacking the courage to do the right thing,” he stated.

On the other hand, he warned those in government against instilling fear in him for speaking his truth, reiterating that he would not turn into a sycophant.

He maintained that the Ruto administration was elected on the principle of allowing Kenyans being free to criticise the government.

“We were elected on a platform of issue politics, economic issues in particular, and specifically against tribal and personality cult politics. I owe it to myself to hold the line, no matter the size of the toes that need to be stepped on, or the consequences,” he stated.

Gachagua has previously called out Ndii over his comments on the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST