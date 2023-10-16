Monday, October 16, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned security officers against facilitating the demolition of houses like what happened in Athi River and Ol Kalou over the weekend.

Speaking in Nyandarua county on Sunday, Gachagua said illegal occupants must be shown alternative lands for settlement before being evicted

“President Ruto and I made a promise that the Kenya Kwanza Administration is a government of common people and hustlers.

“We pledged that the people alleged to be illegal occupants must not be evicted without being shown alternative lands for settlement.

“If any of the police formations want to do work in another county, they must report to the local station for briefing.

“That is the standard operating procedure for the National Police Service,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua’s statement seems to differ from his boss, President William Ruto, who is said to be the man who authorized the demolition of houses in Athi River over the weekend after the High Court stated that the land belongs to East Africa Portland Cement.

