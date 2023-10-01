Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has begged members of the Kikuyu community not to punish President William Ruto during the 2027 presidential election over high fuel prices in the country.

Speaking in Kiambu County where he accompanied President William Ruto on a working tour on Saturday, Gachagua stated that the current prices were determined by the oil-producing countries in the Arab world and parts of Asia and that the government is helpless.

He pleaded with the residents to be easy on the president as he stabilises things ahead of the subsiding of the global factors.

“I want to ask you respectfully, let us all be patient. This issue of fuel prices has not affected Kenya only. It is a global issue.

“These Arabs are the ones who inflated the fuel prices the world over.

“I am asking you, if the issue is global, let us not blame our president and his government.

“There is ongoing work and everything will be returned to normalcy,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST