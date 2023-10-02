Monday, October 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has now shifted the blame to the media after admitting that the government has failed to tame cartels in the coffee sector.

In an address at the MCK Church Kaleo in Igembe North, Meru County yesterday, Gachagua accused the media of colluding with cartels to block his reforms in the coffee and tea sectors.

He expressed concerns, alleging that the media had been compromised and was collaborating with powerful ‘cartels’, jeopardizing the livelihoods of coffee farmers.

“Those who peddle gossip claim that we’ve raised our hands in surrender to the cartels,” he said.

Gachagua accused the cartels of sponsoring newspapers and manipulating opinion polls to undermine him.

He said the government is determined to intervene in the coffee sector which has long been marred by conflicts between brokers and farmers.

The second in command said he would not yield to pressure from the so-called cartels.

“Give us another 3 to 4 weeks and we will put these people in their place,” Gachagua remarked.

The DP also disclosed alleged attempts to influence government decisions on reforms.

He claimed that Mithika Linturi, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, was offered Ksh.30 million but refused.

Subsequently, those with vested interests approached the Deputy President with offers to abandon reforms, which he declined.

“Reforms began in 2019. They then intimidated the Government and it was suspended for one year, after which they compromised Peter Munya who got rid of the reforms and put in place others detrimental to farmers,” Gachagua posited.

However, Gachagua asserted that the current administration had scrapped those reforms and introduced more farmer-friendly measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST