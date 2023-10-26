Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has urged journalists to stop calling him the former leader of the outlawed sect.

Speaking on Wednesday, Maina who has been holding several unity rallies in the Mt Kenya region urged the members of the fourth estate to start calling him an Azimio One Kenya Alliance co-principal

Maina said he is an Azimio co-principal and he will soon launch his party at Kasarani Stadium to ensure he complies with the requirements of the opposition coalition.

“The media should from now henceforth stop calling me ex mungiki leader. They should call me a principal. I am a co-principal in Azimio. I will soon launch my party at Kasarani Stadium,” Maina said.

If Maina Njenga goes ahead and launches his party, he will complicate Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s control of the Mt Kenya region since the ex-Mungiki leader has a cultic following in the vote-rich region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST